Prada Eyes Versace: A Potential Fashion Acquisition

Italy's iconic fashion brand Prada is reportedly considering purchasing Versace, part of the portfolio that Capri Holdings has placed on the market, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. Following the collapse of an $8.5 billion merger with Coach-owner Tapestry, Capri is exploring options, including offloading the renowned Versace brand.

Capri has engaged Barclays to advise on strategic decisions, with potential actions including the sale of Versace and Jimmy Choo. Insiders suggest that even the entire Capri Holdings might be available for acquisition. Prada is working alongside Citi, a past collaborator, as it assesses the opportunity.

Founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, the Versace brand is celebrated for its vivid and opulent designs. Despite industry challenges, Prada has shown resilience with an 18% rise in third-quarter sales at constant currencies, while Capri's recent fiscal reports reveal financial strains impacting its luxury goods segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)