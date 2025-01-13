Left Menu

Unveiling 5G Connectivity at the World's Highest Battlefield: A Triumph at Siachen Glacier

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, has successfully installed the first-ever 5G mobile tower at Siachen Glacier. This remarkable achievement provides high-speed internet to soldiers stationed at the world's highest battlefield, overcoming extreme weather and logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST
Unveiling 5G Connectivity at the World's Highest Battlefield: A Triumph at Siachen Glacier
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has achieved a significant technological milestone by installing the first-ever 5G mobile tower at the Siachen Glacier, known as the world's highest battlefield.

The Army's Fire & Fury Corps, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, has brought high-speed internet connectivity to this remote and challenging location, providing communication support to the soldiers stationed there.

This development saw the joint efforts of Army Signallers and Jio teams, who overcame harsh weather conditions and logistical hurdles to ensure connectivity at 16,000 feet amidst the rugged Karakoram range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025