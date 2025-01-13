Unveiling 5G Connectivity at the World's Highest Battlefield: A Triumph at Siachen Glacier

The Indian Army has achieved a significant technological milestone by installing the first-ever 5G mobile tower at the Siachen Glacier, known as the world's highest battlefield.

The Army's Fire & Fury Corps, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, has brought high-speed internet connectivity to this remote and challenging location, providing communication support to the soldiers stationed there.

This development saw the joint efforts of Army Signallers and Jio teams, who overcame harsh weather conditions and logistical hurdles to ensure connectivity at 16,000 feet amidst the rugged Karakoram range.

(With inputs from agencies.)