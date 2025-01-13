Unveiling 5G Connectivity at the World's Highest Battlefield: A Triumph at Siachen Glacier
The Indian Army, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, has successfully installed the first-ever 5G mobile tower at Siachen Glacier. This remarkable achievement provides high-speed internet to soldiers stationed at the world's highest battlefield, overcoming extreme weather and logistical challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army has achieved a significant technological milestone by installing the first-ever 5G mobile tower at the Siachen Glacier, known as the world's highest battlefield.
The Army's Fire & Fury Corps, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, has brought high-speed internet connectivity to this remote and challenging location, providing communication support to the soldiers stationed there.
This development saw the joint efforts of Army Signallers and Jio teams, who overcame harsh weather conditions and logistical hurdles to ensure connectivity at 16,000 feet amidst the rugged Karakoram range.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement