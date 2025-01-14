Left Menu

EU Reassesses Tech Probes Amid Global Economic Developments

The EU is reconsidering investigations into major tech firms like Apple, Google, and Meta. Klarna plans to sell US 'pay in four' loans to fund growth. Sizewell C's nuclear project costs may near £40 billion, while UK Chancellor Reeves pressures regulators to abolish anti-growth rules.

Updated: 14-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:44 IST
EU Reassesses Tech Probes Amid Global Economic Developments
The European Union is in the process of reassessing its investigations targeting major technology companies such as Apple, Meta, and Alphabet's Google. This comes at a time when U.S. tech groups are urging intervention against what they claim is overzealous enforcement by the EU. The issue is gaining momentum as high-level discussions progress.

Klarna, a fintech company, is actively searching for buyers for its portfolio of 'pay in four' installment loans in the United States. The goal is to unlock capital to fuel its growth strategy ahead of a potential public listing in New York. This move marks a significant step in Klarna's expansion efforts.

The construction costs for the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk are projected to increase significantly, possibly nearing £40 billion. Additionally, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is intensifying pressure on Britain's regulators to dismantle anti-growth rules, following criticism from the business sector regarding the government's regulatory approach.

