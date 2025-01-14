Left Menu

Brazil Challenges Meta's New Hate Speech Policy

Brazil has expressed deep concerns over Meta Platforms' recent adjustments to its hate speech policy. These changes include reducing restrictions on discussions about immigration and gender identity, and ending its fact-checking in the U.S. The government is organizing a public hearing to address these issues.

Updated: 14-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:05 IST
The Brazilian government has voiced substantial concerns regarding Meta Platforms' new amendments to its hate speech policy.

The changes, which were announced by Facebook's parent company, include relaxing restrictions on topics related to immigration and gender identity, alongside terminating its fact-checking initiative in the United States.

In response, Brazil plans to conduct a public hearing later this week to delve into these controversial policy shifts.

