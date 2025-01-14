Brazil Challenges Meta's New Hate Speech Policy
Brazil has expressed deep concerns over Meta Platforms' recent adjustments to its hate speech policy. These changes include reducing restrictions on discussions about immigration and gender identity, and ending its fact-checking in the U.S. The government is organizing a public hearing to address these issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
The Brazilian government has voiced substantial concerns regarding Meta Platforms' new amendments to its hate speech policy.
The changes, which were announced by Facebook's parent company, include relaxing restrictions on topics related to immigration and gender identity, alongside terminating its fact-checking initiative in the United States.
In response, Brazil plans to conduct a public hearing later this week to delve into these controversial policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: ATS Nab Nine in Maharashtra
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration
Tragic Fire Incident on NYC Subway: A Case of Homicide and Immigration Concerns
Cracking the Code: Inside Delhi's Illegal Immigration Network
The Controversial 'Laken Riley Act': Senate Approaches Crucial Immigration Vote