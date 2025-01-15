TikTok Faces Potential Nationwide U.S. Shutdown Amid Legal Battle

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users this Sunday, pending a federal ban that could become effective unless the Supreme Court intervenes, as reported by The Information on Tuesday.

This move would differ from the law's requirement, which calls for a halt only on new downloads from app stores, while current users would still have access. Under TikTok's plan, users attempting to access the app will be greeted with a pop-up message linking to a website explaining the ban.

Additionally, TikTok is offering users the option to download their data for record-keeping purposes. In reaction to President Joe Biden's legislation mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets by January 2025 or facing a full ban, the company argues the mandate infringes upon constitutional rights. The ongoing legal dispute raises concerns over free speech protections.

