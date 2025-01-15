Left Menu

TikTok Faces Potential Nationwide U.S. Shutdown Amid Legal Battle

TikTok plans to shut off its app in the U.S. on Sunday if a federal ban takes effect, deviating from the law's intent to only stop new downloads. As the Supreme Court's decision is awaited, TikTok prepares to inform users and offers data download options amid an ongoing legal challenge.

Updated: 15-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:35 IST
TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users this Sunday, pending a federal ban that could become effective unless the Supreme Court intervenes, as reported by The Information on Tuesday.

This move would differ from the law's requirement, which calls for a halt only on new downloads from app stores, while current users would still have access. Under TikTok's plan, users attempting to access the app will be greeted with a pop-up message linking to a website explaining the ban.

Additionally, TikTok is offering users the option to download their data for record-keeping purposes. In reaction to President Joe Biden's legislation mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets by January 2025 or facing a full ban, the company argues the mandate infringes upon constitutional rights. The ongoing legal dispute raises concerns over free speech protections.

