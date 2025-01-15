Left Menu

6D Technologies Revolutionizes M1 Limited's Services through Seamless Migration to Canvas Platform

6D Technologies successfully migrated M1 Limited's Prepaid and Maxx services to its advanced Digital BSS platform, Canvas, over a period of 15 months. This strategic move improved service delivery and customer experience, establishing a major milestone in M1's digital transformation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:00 IST
6D Technologies, a front-runner in digital transformation solutions, has announced the successful migration of Singapore-based M1 Limited's Prepaid and Maxx services to its Digital BSS platform called Canvas. The transition, taking place over 15 months, marks a critical enhancement in M1's service offerings and operational efficiency, with minimal disruption to customers.

The migration was achieved by integrating a full suite of licensed software modules offered by 6D Technologies. These components included advanced Customer Relationship Management, a Unified Product Catalogue, and Billing and Invoicing modules, among others, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for streamlined operations.

Executives from both companies express optimism for future benefits. Marko Cetkovic, CDO at M1, acknowledged the partnership with 6D Technologies as pivotal for operational advancements, while Manish Arora, Co-Founder of 6D Technologies, affirmed the successful migration highlights the robustness of their solutions, enabling M1 to enhance its customer experience in a competitive telecom market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

