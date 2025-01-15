TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Regulatory Tensions

TikTok plans to halt access to its mobile app for U.S. users this Sunday amidst a potential federal ban, unless the Supreme Court intervenes, according to insider sources.

While the federal directive mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads, existing users were expected to continue access temporarily. However, TikTok's approach involves directing users to a website via a pop-up about the ban, while offering an option to download their personal data.

No immediate comments were made by TikTok or its parent ByteDance. President Biden mandated TikTok to divest U.S. assets by January 2025, a move the companies argue infringes on First Amendment rights.

