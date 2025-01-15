Left Menu

TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Regulatory Tensions

TikTok is set to shut its app for U.S. users following a federal ban, unless the Supreme Court intervenes. The app plans to inform users about the ban via a pop-up and offer data downloads. The shutdown differs from the legal ban focused on new downloads.

Updated: 15-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:37 IST
TikTok plans to halt access to its mobile app for U.S. users this Sunday amidst a potential federal ban, unless the Supreme Court intervenes, according to insider sources.

While the federal directive mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads, existing users were expected to continue access temporarily. However, TikTok's approach involves directing users to a website via a pop-up about the ban, while offering an option to download their personal data.

No immediate comments were made by TikTok or its parent ByteDance. President Biden mandated TikTok to divest U.S. assets by January 2025, a move the companies argue infringes on First Amendment rights.

