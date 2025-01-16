U.S. Tightens Grip on Chinese AI Tech with Expanded Trade Restrictions

The Biden administration has intensified its stance against Chinese AI technology by adding more than two dozen Chinese entities to the U.S. restricted trade list. This includes key players like Zhipu AI, known for developing large language models, and Sophgo, whose chips were reportedly integrated with Huawei technology illegally.

These additions to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List encapsulate 25 China-based and two Singapore-based companies. Such companies now face stringent restrictions on receiving goods and technology exports from the U.S. These moves are part of a broader strategy to obstruct China's military modernization through advanced AI research.

In parallel, the administration has tightened rules on semiconductor exports, particularly impacting chips utilized for AI purposes. The most recent regulations amplify previous measures, aiming to restrict Chinese access to high-tech chips, thereby constraining potential applications in military systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)