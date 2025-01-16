India's Space Docking Triumph Skyrockets Future Ambitions

India reached a significant technological achievement on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation to achieve space docking. This milestone positions India to further expand its involvement in the burgeoning $400 billion global space market. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) at approximately 9 a.m. IST.

The experiment involved two ISRO satellites, dubbed Target and Chaser, which successfully performed complex orbital maneuvers to latch and unlatch in space. This indigenous technology is pivotal for satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions. It underscores India's growing role in the commercial and exploratory domains of space.

The SpaDeX mission, which faced initial postponements for further validation and technical adjustments, was executed using an Indian-made rocket. Besides docking, the mission featured various experiments, including plant growth in microgravity and the transfer of electric power between spacecraft. This aids India's plans for ambitious missions and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goals to enhance India's space exploration capacity.

