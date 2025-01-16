Revolutionizing Gene Editing: CrisprBits Launches New CRISPR Lab in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's emerging biotechnology startup, CrisprBits Private Limited, inaugurated a groundbreaking CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory in the city, signaling a major advancement in gene editing capabilities in India.

This cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure, encompassing specialized sections for lyophilization, cell and tissue culture, bacterial culture, and cleanroom operations. It also boasts a dedicated gene editing section and tissue culture area to bolster stem cell research. Enhancing its technology platforms, the lab integrates a sophisticated Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) alongside smart systems for designing CRISPR guides.

With ambitious plans to launch various diagnostics tests targeting rare diseases and hospital-acquired infections, CrisprBits stands at the forefront of innovative biotech solutions. Founded by a group of distinguished BITS Pilani alumni, the company remains committed to using CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop affordable high-quality solutions that address global health and environmental challenges.

