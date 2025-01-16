Revolutionizing Gene Editing: CrisprBits Launches New CRISPR Lab in Bengaluru
CrisprBits Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup, has launched a new CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics lab. The state-of-the-art facility features advanced laboratory infrastructure and aims to deliver affordable, high-quality solutions for health and environmental challenges. The startup plans to launch key diagnostics tests for rare diseases and hospital infections soon.
Bengaluru's emerging biotechnology startup, CrisprBits Private Limited, inaugurated a groundbreaking CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory in the city, signaling a major advancement in gene editing capabilities in India.
This cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure, encompassing specialized sections for lyophilization, cell and tissue culture, bacterial culture, and cleanroom operations. It also boasts a dedicated gene editing section and tissue culture area to bolster stem cell research. Enhancing its technology platforms, the lab integrates a sophisticated Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) alongside smart systems for designing CRISPR guides.
With ambitious plans to launch various diagnostics tests targeting rare diseases and hospital-acquired infections, CrisprBits stands at the forefront of innovative biotech solutions. Founded by a group of distinguished BITS Pilani alumni, the company remains committed to using CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop affordable high-quality solutions that address global health and environmental challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
