IInvenTiv 2025: Bridging Innovation and Industry

IIT Madras will host 'IInvenTiv 2025', showcasing cutting-edge research from top Indian tech institutes. The event aims to foster industry-academia collaboration, with exhibits ready for commercialization. The thematic focus includes AI, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, featuring contributions from leading government and private institutions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to host 'IInvenTiv 2025', a national exposition to display groundbreaking research from India's top technological institutes. This significant event, scheduled from February 28 to March 1, will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the importance of industry-academia collaboration.

This year's expo is set to feature around 300 exhibits, drawing in research and development projects from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and leading private engineering schools ranked in the top 50 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). With an increased number of participants, the event highlights technological advancements in AI, Aviation, Defence, and more.

Special attention will be given to technologies at mature Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs), primed for commercialization. The 'Chintan Shivir' sessions will facilitate discussions involving experts from various sectors, aiming to align academic research with industry needs. A coffee table book featuring leading innovations will be released, adding a rich context to the collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

