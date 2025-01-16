Infosys and HCLTech Reduce Reliance on H1B Visas Amid Changing US Policies

In a strategic move, Infosys announced a notable decrease in its reliance on H1B visas, mirroring HCLTech's similar recent declarations. This reduction reflects Infoys's confidence in its operational model's resilience.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka noted a shift in the company's onsite operations, with only 24% based onsite and a high percentage of H1-independent personnel. Meanwhile, HCLTech's local hiring in the US has substantially minimized its dependence on H1B visas.

However, the looming return of Donald Trump to the US presidency could herald stricter H1B visa regulations, potentially impacting Indian tech firms' operability in the States. Infosys reported financial growth, with significant revenue and profit increases in the latest quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)