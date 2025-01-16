Left Menu

Infosys and HCLTech Reduce Reliance on H1B Visas Amid Changing US Policies

Infosys and HCLTech, two major players in the tech industry, have significantly decreased their dependence on H1B visas, showcasing confidence in their operational models. This move comes as stricter US immigration policies loom, possibly affecting Indian tech professionals. Infosys recorded a net profit increase amid these strategic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST
In a strategic move, Infosys announced a notable decrease in its reliance on H1B visas, mirroring HCLTech's similar recent declarations. This reduction reflects Infoys's confidence in its operational model's resilience.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka noted a shift in the company's onsite operations, with only 24% based onsite and a high percentage of H1-independent personnel. Meanwhile, HCLTech's local hiring in the US has substantially minimized its dependence on H1B visas.

However, the looming return of Donald Trump to the US presidency could herald stricter H1B visa regulations, potentially impacting Indian tech firms' operability in the States. Infosys reported financial growth, with significant revenue and profit increases in the latest quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

