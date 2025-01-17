Revolutionary Connected Devices Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, HERE Technologies and Pioneer Corporation are set to unveil pioneering connected devices for two-wheelers. These innovations, targeted at the burgeoning Asia-Pacific market, are designed to deliver safety and connectivity to riders in India.

The devices, including the Smart Display and Ride Cam, promise to transform the riding experience by seamlessly integrating with smartphones. They feature emergency alerts, real-time navigation, and vehicle monitoring, tailored to the unique needs of India's infrastructure and traffic conditions.

This partnership highlights a commitment to enhancing mobility solutions through sophisticated data and location intelligence, addressing industry demands such as rising costs and safety. The innovations could redefine rider connectivity, making significant waves in the global two-wheeler market.

(With inputs from agencies.)