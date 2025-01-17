Sanchar Saathi App: Transforming Communication Safety in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled a significant advancement in communication safety with the launch of the Sanchar Saathi mobile app. This innovative platform empowers users to report suspected fraud communication incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs, streamlining the process of addressing telecom fraud.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighting the critical role of this app, emphasized that the initiative focuses on creating a secure and private environment for subscribers. Available on Android and iOS, the app not only detects and manages unauthorized connections but also supports users in blocking, tracing, and recovering lost or stolen handsets.

Alongside Sanchar Saathi, the Minister introduced the National Broadband Mission 2.0, aimed at expanding high-speed broadband connectivity to rural areas, and Intra Circle Roaming, which facilitates seamless 4G connectivity supported by major telecom providers like BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance. These advancements promise significant enhancements in India's digital infrastructure.

