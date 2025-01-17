Left Menu

India's Data Surge: Quadruple Capacity by 2025 with New Submarine Cables

India's data transmission capacity is set to quadruple by 2025 with new submarine cables, enhancing its role in the global network. The telecom sector, crucial to the digital economy, has seen rapid growth with 1.2 billion users, including significant rural broadband expansion.

India is poised for a significant boost in its data transmission capacity with the anticipated activation of new submarine cables by 2025, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti announced on Friday.

Speaking at the Digicom Summit, Lahoti highlighted that these new subsea cables will connect India to key global markets, enhancing its existing network of 17 international cables spread across the country.

Currently, India has a lit capacity of 180 TBPS, with 132 TBPS actively in use. The upcoming systems are expected to refresh outdated cables, leading to a fourfold increase in capacity. This expansion underscores the telecom sector's pivotal role in India's digital economy, contributing significantly to GDP growth and aiming for a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2027-28.

