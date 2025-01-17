India's Data Surge: Quadruple Capacity by 2025 with New Submarine Cables

India is poised for a significant boost in its data transmission capacity with the anticipated activation of new submarine cables by 2025, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti announced on Friday.

Speaking at the Digicom Summit, Lahoti highlighted that these new subsea cables will connect India to key global markets, enhancing its existing network of 17 international cables spread across the country.

Currently, India has a lit capacity of 180 TBPS, with 132 TBPS actively in use. The upcoming systems are expected to refresh outdated cables, leading to a fourfold increase in capacity. This expansion underscores the telecom sector's pivotal role in India's digital economy, contributing significantly to GDP growth and aiming for a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2027-28.

(With inputs from agencies.)