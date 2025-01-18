Left Menu

Snapchat Star Alex Choi Captures Wildfire Devastation in Pacific Palisades

Social media influencer Alex Choi documented the raging wildfire in Pacific Palisades, capturing dramatic footage that garnered 673 million Snapchat views. Known for automotive stunts, Choi now focuses on news events for younger audiences using social media. His daring coverage highlights the evolving role of platforms in disseminating news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:30 IST
Social media influencer Alex Choi took to the flames of the Pacific Palisades to document a wildfire that engulfed homes and the landscape. Equipped with a camera and dirt bike, Choi captured dramatic scenes of an elderly man using a garden hose in a futile effort to save his house.

The footage, which has been viewed nearly 673 million times on Snapchat, underscores Choi's transition from automotive daredevilry to documenting major news events. The 25-year-old gained initial fame with online stunts including a controversial Lamborghini-fireworks spectacle that drew legal attention but now aims to deliver eye-opening news through vertical videos.

Pew Research highlights the rising significance of social media platforms such as Snapchat in news consumption, especially among younger demographics. Supported by a user base of over 443 million, Snapchat provides a new avenue for individuals like Choi to engage younger audiences with current events in real-time—a growing trend among content creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

