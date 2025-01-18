Baicells Under Scrutiny: National Security Concerns Loom Over Chinese Telecom Supplier

Baicells, a Chinese telecoms hardware manufacturer founded by former Huawei veterans, is drawing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers concerned about national security. The company, which operates extensively across all 50 states, has become the focus of escalating tensions surrounding cyber vulnerabilities associated with Chinese suppliers.

Top Republican John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China emphasized the importance of evaluating Baicells, given the ongoing attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to export its surveillance technology. Despite Baicells' assertions of security compliance, U.S. authorities remain wary, spotlighting potential risks related to foreign influence in telecommunications.

While Beijing urges fair market practices, investigations led by the FBI and Commerce Department are assessing Baicells' involvement in over 700 U.S. networks, notably near sensitive military sites. Democratic leaders like Frank Pallone and Senator Mark Warner echo these security concerns, urging comprehensive protective measures against potential espionage threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)