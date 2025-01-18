Left Menu

Baicells Under Scrutiny: National Security Concerns Loom Over Chinese Telecom Supplier

Baicells, a Chinese telecom hardware maker, faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns, given its ties to China. The company operates equipment in every American state and is under investigation by U.S. agencies, intensifying debates about cybersecurity and foreign influence in critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:00 IST
Baicells Under Scrutiny: National Security Concerns Loom Over Chinese Telecom Supplier

Baicells, a Chinese telecoms hardware manufacturer founded by former Huawei veterans, is drawing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers concerned about national security. The company, which operates extensively across all 50 states, has become the focus of escalating tensions surrounding cyber vulnerabilities associated with Chinese suppliers.

Top Republican John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China emphasized the importance of evaluating Baicells, given the ongoing attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to export its surveillance technology. Despite Baicells' assertions of security compliance, U.S. authorities remain wary, spotlighting potential risks related to foreign influence in telecommunications.

While Beijing urges fair market practices, investigations led by the FBI and Commerce Department are assessing Baicells' involvement in over 700 U.S. networks, notably near sensitive military sites. Democratic leaders like Frank Pallone and Senator Mark Warner echo these security concerns, urging comprehensive protective measures against potential espionage threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025