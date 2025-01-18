Baicells Under Scrutiny: National Security Concerns Loom Over Chinese Telecom Supplier
Baicells, a Chinese telecom hardware maker, faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns, given its ties to China. The company operates equipment in every American state and is under investigation by U.S. agencies, intensifying debates about cybersecurity and foreign influence in critical infrastructure.
Baicells, a Chinese telecoms hardware manufacturer founded by former Huawei veterans, is drawing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers concerned about national security. The company, which operates extensively across all 50 states, has become the focus of escalating tensions surrounding cyber vulnerabilities associated with Chinese suppliers.
Top Republican John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China emphasized the importance of evaluating Baicells, given the ongoing attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to export its surveillance technology. Despite Baicells' assertions of security compliance, U.S. authorities remain wary, spotlighting potential risks related to foreign influence in telecommunications.
While Beijing urges fair market practices, investigations led by the FBI and Commerce Department are assessing Baicells' involvement in over 700 U.S. networks, notably near sensitive military sites. Democratic leaders like Frank Pallone and Senator Mark Warner echo these security concerns, urging comprehensive protective measures against potential espionage threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore Shields Racial Harmony from Foreign Influence
Navigating Ethical Waters: Spotlight on U.S. Government Ethics Official
Foreign Influence: Social Media's Dark Role in Sweden's Gang Wars
Musk's Political Moves: Risking Foreign Influence in German Elections?
Attempt on Democracy: Kandula's Plot to Overthrow U.S. Government