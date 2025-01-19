Left Menu

TikTok Faces U.S. Ban Amidst Ongoing Legal and Political Battle

TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. ahead of a legal deadline mandating its shutdown due to security concerns. A potential 90-day reprieve was hinted at by President-elect Donald Trump, promising negotiations to reinstate the app. The ban stems from unresolved ties to Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Updated: 19-01-2025 09:45 IST
In a surprising turn of events, TikTok abruptly ceased operations in the United States late Saturday night. The popular social media platform vanished from Apple and Google app stores as a new law came into effect, enforcing a shutdown over national security concerns linked to its Chinese ownership.

This legal development follows President-elect Donald Trump's indication earlier in the day that he might grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve post-inauguration. The app's users were informed through a notification citing the president's commitment to seeking a solution that would allow TikTok's return once he assumes office.

Despite the temporary halt, which also affected other ByteDance-owned apps, TikTok assures its community of ongoing efforts to resume services. Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy denounced the U.S. move as unfair, indicating diplomatic tensions remain high amidst this digital tussle.

