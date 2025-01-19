TikTok Faces U.S. Ban Amidst Ongoing Legal and Political Battle

In a surprising turn of events, TikTok abruptly ceased operations in the United States late Saturday night. The popular social media platform vanished from Apple and Google app stores as a new law came into effect, enforcing a shutdown over national security concerns linked to its Chinese ownership.

This legal development follows President-elect Donald Trump's indication earlier in the day that he might grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve post-inauguration. The app's users were informed through a notification citing the president's commitment to seeking a solution that would allow TikTok's return once he assumes office.

Despite the temporary halt, which also affected other ByteDance-owned apps, TikTok assures its community of ongoing efforts to resume services. Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy denounced the U.S. move as unfair, indicating diplomatic tensions remain high amidst this digital tussle.

