Left Menu

TikTok on the Edge: U.S. Ban Sparks Global Tensions and Advertising Chaos

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a ban on TikTok, based on national security concerns, affecting 170 million American users. The incoming Trump administration aims for a resolution. Advertisers are scrambling to reallocate funds, and U.S.-China trade tensions may rise. TikTok plans to retain its U.S. workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:31 IST
TikTok on the Edge: U.S. Ban Sparks Global Tensions and Advertising Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok ceased operations for 170 million U.S. users following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a ban over national security worries. This follows a 2024 law imposing a shutdown unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the app. President-elect Trump has pledged to pursue a political resolution to potentially keep the app active.

As the app vanishes from Apple and Google stores, existing users cannot update it. TikTok continues to pay its U.S. workforce, but users cannot access the app, even through VPNs. Meanwhile, alternatives like Instagram and YouTube are gaining popularity among content creators seeking new platforms.

Faced with a significant shift in advertising dollars, agencies are rapidly planning contingencies. The ban impacts over $11 billion in potential ad revenue, with tech giants like Meta and Snap poised to benefit. The decision could intensify U.S.-China trade tensions, though some see it as a bargaining chip for Trump. Meanwhile, acquisition rumors swirl despite TikTok's firm stance against selling its U.S. operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025