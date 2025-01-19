TikTok's Tumultuous Journey: Navigating Legal Challenges in the U.S.

TikTok is working to restore service to its U.S. users after the popular platform went offline following a new federal law. The law required that TikTok be removed from digital stores unless ownership changes were made by ByteDance, its China-based parent company.

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order extending the deadline, giving ByteDance more time to find an approved U.S. buyer. This move could avert the ban, which has sparked concern among TikTok's large U.S. user base and potential investors, delaying significant disruptions.

Major tech companies such as Google and Apple complied by removing TikTok from their stores, while the Biden administration clarified it wouldn't enforce the ban immediately. Meanwhile, Trump seeks a resolution to preserve TikTok's operations, indicating a possible landmark ownership shift in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)