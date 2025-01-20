Tech Giants Unify Against Online Hate Speech Under EU Regulations

Major technology companies such as Meta's Facebook, Elon Musk's X, and Google's YouTube have collectively agreed to increase their efforts in addressing online hate speech under a revised code of conduct. The announcement was made by the European Commission on Monday, highlighting the incorporation of this code into European Union technological rules.

This voluntary code, first established in May 2016, includes other signatories like Dailymotion, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, among others. EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that illegal hate does not belong online or offline in Europe, and praised the stakeholders' dedication to enhancing the Code through the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA mandates that tech firms intensify their efforts to manage illegal and harmful content. Compliance with the updated code could influence regulatory enforcement of the Act. The companies committed to allowing expert not-for-profit groups to monitor how they handle hate speech notices, ensuring two-thirds of these are assessed within 24 hours. Additionally, steps like automatic detection tools will be used to minimize hate speech, alongside providing data on the reach of such content before removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)