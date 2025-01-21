Ampace Powers Up India's EV Market with E30P Launch

Ampace, renowned for its lithium-ion battery innovations, has officially unveiled its E30P cell at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show from January 19-21. This launch marks a pivotal step in advancing green mobility solutions across India's burgeoning electric two-wheeler landscape.

As the adoption of electric two-wheelers accelerates in India, superior battery solutions become imperative. Ampace's E30P tackles these needs with its proprietary BP (Boost Power) system, enhancing energy density, safety, and reliability using cutting-edge materials and design.

Rajeev Prasad, Director of Ampace's India Market Sales, highlighted the E30P's promise of endurance, capacity, and power, designed to transform electric two-wheeler performance and sustainability in India. This strategic entry is anticipated to reshape India's electric mobility, offering powerful, reliable battery solutions for diverse consumer needs.

