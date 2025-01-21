Left Menu

Ampace Powers Up India's EV Market with E30P Launch

Ampace, a leader in lithium-ion battery solutions, has launched its E30P cell, a significant advancement for electric two-wheelers in India. Unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show, the E30P offers high performance, fast charging, and exceptional safety, aimed at transforming India's green mobility sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:04 IST
Ampace Powers Up India's EV Market with E30P Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Ampace, renowned for its lithium-ion battery innovations, has officially unveiled its E30P cell at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show from January 19-21. This launch marks a pivotal step in advancing green mobility solutions across India's burgeoning electric two-wheeler landscape.

As the adoption of electric two-wheelers accelerates in India, superior battery solutions become imperative. Ampace's E30P tackles these needs with its proprietary BP (Boost Power) system, enhancing energy density, safety, and reliability using cutting-edge materials and design.

Rajeev Prasad, Director of Ampace's India Market Sales, highlighted the E30P's promise of endurance, capacity, and power, designed to transform electric two-wheeler performance and sustainability in India. This strategic entry is anticipated to reshape India's electric mobility, offering powerful, reliable battery solutions for diverse consumer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025