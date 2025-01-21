Ampace Powers Up India's EV Market with E30P Launch
Ampace, a leader in lithium-ion battery solutions, has launched its E30P cell, a significant advancement for electric two-wheelers in India. Unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show, the E30P offers high performance, fast charging, and exceptional safety, aimed at transforming India's green mobility sector.
Ampace, renowned for its lithium-ion battery innovations, has officially unveiled its E30P cell at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show from January 19-21. This launch marks a pivotal step in advancing green mobility solutions across India's burgeoning electric two-wheeler landscape.
As the adoption of electric two-wheelers accelerates in India, superior battery solutions become imperative. Ampace's E30P tackles these needs with its proprietary BP (Boost Power) system, enhancing energy density, safety, and reliability using cutting-edge materials and design.
Rajeev Prasad, Director of Ampace's India Market Sales, highlighted the E30P's promise of endurance, capacity, and power, designed to transform electric two-wheeler performance and sustainability in India. This strategic entry is anticipated to reshape India's electric mobility, offering powerful, reliable battery solutions for diverse consumer needs.
