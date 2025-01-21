Left Menu

Reviving 'Yes, Minister': UK Gov's AI Push with 'Humphrey'

The UK government introduces AI tools named after 'Yes, Minister' character to modernize public services, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Tools like 'Consult', 'Parlex', and 'Minute' aim to streamline processes, enhance data analysis, and personalize public interaction, aligning with PM Starmer's vision for AI leadership.

Updated: 21-01-2025 20:06 IST
The British government has taken a cue from a beloved TV character to revolutionize its public services sector. By naming a new suite of artificial intelligence tools 'Humphrey,' after Sir Humphrey Appleby from the classic sitcom 'Yes, Minister,' officials are aiming to modernize and streamline operations.

As part of this initiative, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced tools such as 'Consult', which promises to expedite the analysis of public feedback drastically. This reduction in reliance on costly consultants marks a significant shift towards tech-driven efficiency.

The wider usage of AI tools is expected to address long-standing issues in public services, expedite processes such as business permits, and transform platforms like the NHS App for smarter healthcare. The move comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer sets ambitious goals to make the UK a leader in AI implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

