Trump Unveils Billion-Dollar AI Infrastructure Investment

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is expected to reveal a significant private sector investment aimed at advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States, CBS News reports. The initiative, named Stargate, involves corporate giants OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle.

Notable figures, including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Oracle's Larry Ellison, are set to meet at the White House to pledge an initial $100 billion, potentially scaling up to $500 billion over four years. This development follows prior reports of a $100 billion data center project associated with these companies.

The move responds to the growing demand for AI data centers aligned with rapid generative AI advancements. While Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank have not commented, the planned infrastructure aims to host the Stargate AI supercomputer by 2028.

