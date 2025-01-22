Ministry of Internal Affairs Plans Transition to e-IDs Amid Challenges with Expired Cards

During a plenary session on January 21, 2025, Ugandan Members of Parliament urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs to implement electronic identification cards (e-IDs) without expiry dates. This move, they argued, would reduce administrative costs, enhance convenience for citizens, and eliminate the need for periodic mass renewals.

The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, followed a presentation by Gen. David Muhoozi, State Minister for Internal Affairs. Muhoozi detailed the ministry’s temporary measures, including extending the validity of expired national IDs by one year under The Registration of Persons (Amendment) Regulations, No. 67 of 2024.

The extension allows citizens to use their IDs for an additional year, ensuring continuity, particularly for those traveling within the East African Community (EAC). The ministry has also liaised with the Ministries of East African Affairs and Foreign Affairs to communicate this extension to EAC member states.

Muhoozi added that the 2024 ID renewal and mass enrollment exercise had been postponed to 2025. The program aims to renew expired IDs and provide new National Identification Numbers (NINs) to approximately 17.2 million unregistered Ugandans, including adults and newborns.

Calls for Non-Expiring e-IDs and System Decentralization

Several MPs expressed dissatisfaction with the expiry dates on national IDs:

Hon. Basil Bataringaya (Kashari North County) criticized the concept of expiry dates and called for the immediate implementation of non-expiring e-IDs. He also highlighted the challenges rural citizens face in acquiring birth certificates.

Hon. Agnes Kirabo (National Youth Representative) advocated for the decentralization of ID renewals and birth certificate issuance to parish levels for greater accessibility.

Hon. Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality MP) suggested invoking Section 69(4) of the Registration of Persons Act to extend ID validity periods, emphasizing the need for longer or indefinite durations.

Transition to e-IDs Without Expiry

Gen. Muhoozi assured Parliament that the upcoming mass enrollment would mark the last renewal exercise before transitioning to non-expiring e-IDs. “The move to e-IDs will save costs and eliminate the logistical challenges associated with frequent renewals,” he stated.

He also highlighted efforts to upgrade the National Security Information System (NSIS) to enhance the security features of IDs. These updates aim to align with international standards, ensure data accuracy, and bolster security.

Enrollment Timeline and Updates

Mass Enrollment: Originally slated for 2024, the exercise was delayed to January 2025.

Pre-Registration: Initiated in October 2024 to streamline the upcoming nationwide program.

Target Population: Approximately 17.2 million unregistered Ugandans, including newborns, will receive NINs.

The MPs emphasized the importance of addressing existing gaps, such as birth certificate issuance and rural accessibility, to ensure inclusivity in the identification process.

Broader Implications

The transition to non-expiring e-IDs represents a significant modernization step for Uganda’s identification system, aligning it with global best practices while reducing administrative burdens for citizens.