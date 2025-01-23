Samsung Unveils New Galaxy S25 Aiming for AI Dominance

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25, on Wednesday. This device, equipped with Qualcomm's chips and Google's AI technology, is expected to boost sales and target competitors such as Apple and Chinese manufacturers.

Though Samsung was the first to launch an AI-powered smartphone, it struggles to reclaim its leading position in the global market. Executive Vice President Park Ji-sun emphasized Samsung's innovative edge with AI features, seeking to differentiate amid stiff market competition.

The Galaxy S25 retains the price range of its predecessors, yet features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform instead of Samsung's Exynos chips, marking a strategic shift. Despite hurdles, AI functions aim to enhance user experience and strengthen Samsung's brand presence.

