Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 to Record High Amid AI Infrastructure Plans

On Wednesday, major Wall Street indexes climbed, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high. This surge came as investors applauded Netflix's impressive quarterly earnings and increased excitement in the technology sector following an announcement about a new private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Netflix's stock skyrocketed by 9.8%, becoming the top percentage gainer in the S&P 500 after reporting a record number of holiday quarter subscribers, allowing for a price hike. The technology sector saw the most significant gains, with Nvidia and Microsoft significantly boosting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

Despite the positive market performance, investors remain cautious, awaiting clearer details on funding for the $500 billion AI infrastructure plan and President Trump's trade policies. The uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs continues to weigh on overall market sentiment, even as technology stocks lead the rally.

