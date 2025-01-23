Left Menu

Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 to Record High Amid AI Infrastructure Plans

The S&P 500 reached a record high following strong earnings by Netflix and potential advancements in AI infrastructure. Investors reacted positively to technology sector gains and plans by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. However, uncertainty remains over trade tariffs, impacting broader market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:32 IST
Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 to Record High Amid AI Infrastructure Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, major Wall Street indexes climbed, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high. This surge came as investors applauded Netflix's impressive quarterly earnings and increased excitement in the technology sector following an announcement about a new private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Netflix's stock skyrocketed by 9.8%, becoming the top percentage gainer in the S&P 500 after reporting a record number of holiday quarter subscribers, allowing for a price hike. The technology sector saw the most significant gains, with Nvidia and Microsoft significantly boosting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

Despite the positive market performance, investors remain cautious, awaiting clearer details on funding for the $500 billion AI infrastructure plan and President Trump's trade policies. The uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs continues to weigh on overall market sentiment, even as technology stocks lead the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

