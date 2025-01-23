Ola Electric Charges Ahead with Roadster Motorcycle Production
Ola Electric has initiated production of its Roadster range motorcycles in Chennai, with deliveries starting March 2025. After showcasing the portfolio in August 2024, the base model is priced at Rs 74,999. This marks Ola's entry into the motorcycle EV segment, expanding its existing electric scooter lineup.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric announced on Thursday that it has begun production of its Roadster range of motorcycles at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The company's latest update indicates that customers can expect deliveries to commence in March 2025.
The Bengaluru-based company had previously unveiled its motorcycle portfolio in August 2024, creating anticipation in the market. Set to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle space, the base Roadster X motorcycle comes with a starting price of Rs 74,999.
With this new range, Ola Electric aims to penetrate the motorcycle EV segment, expanding its footprint beyond the electric scooters that it currently sells.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar Energy Updates Oil Pricing Strategy
United Breweries Suspends Beer Supply Over Pricing Conflict
Odisha FC Coach Lobera Critiques Team Despite Comeback Draw Against Chennaiyin FC
Allies Strategize Amid U.S. Shift: Germany's Role in Arms Deliveries to Ukraine
Cathay Pacific Expands Chennai-Hong Kong Route with Premium Economy Launch