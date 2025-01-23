Ola Electric Charges Ahead with Roadster Motorcycle Production

Ola Electric announced on Thursday that it has begun production of its Roadster range of motorcycles at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The company's latest update indicates that customers can expect deliveries to commence in March 2025.

The Bengaluru-based company had previously unveiled its motorcycle portfolio in August 2024, creating anticipation in the market. Set to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle space, the base Roadster X motorcycle comes with a starting price of Rs 74,999.

With this new range, Ola Electric aims to penetrate the motorcycle EV segment, expanding its footprint beyond the electric scooters that it currently sells.

