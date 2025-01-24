Left Menu

Apple Unveils Safari Technology Preview 212: Enhancing Web Experience

Apple introduces Safari Technology Preview 212, a significant update aimed at enhancing user experience and performance across numerous web technologies. Available for macOS Sonoma and Sequoia, this preview program invites developers and users to test new features and provide feedback before official Safari releases.

Apple has launched Safari Technology Preview 212, marking the latest advancement in its experimental browser initiative. Originated in March 2016, Safari Technology Preview allows users to interact with and evaluate new features slated for upcoming Safari browser releases.

This update, concentrating on user experience, comprises an array of bug fixes and optimizations across multiple web technologies, as Mac Rumours reports. Enhancements include improvements in Authentication, Canvas, CSS, JavaScript, Rendering, and other areas, beneficial for developers and advanced users who utilize state-of-the-art web tools.

Compatible with the latest versions of macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia, users can easily download the update. Safari Technology Preview aims to refine features before their official Safari launch, providing an accessible option for testing without requiring a developer account.

