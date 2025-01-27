Left Menu

Indian Media Giants Challenge OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement

Indian media giants including NDTV and Network18, led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, have joined a legal challenge against OpenAI. They allege improper use of copyrighted content by ChatGPT. The case, filed in New Delhi, adds to an escalating battle against AI's use of copyrighted material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, major Indian media outlets led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have mounted a legal challenge against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for allegedly using copyrighted content without permission.

The lawsuit, filed in a New Delhi court, includes prominent media entities such as Adani's NDTV and Ambani's Network18 and comes as a response to concerns that their news content is being scraped and reproduced by the AI tool. This filing adds weight to a growing legal battle that began when local news agency ANI sued OpenAI last year.

The legal documents, reviewed exclusively by Reuters, claim that OpenAI's actions pose a significant threat to the copyrights of Digital News Publishers Association members and other news outlets. This case highlights a global trend of courts addressing claims by content creators against tech firms that allegedly exploit copyrighted works to train AI models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

