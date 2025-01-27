Indian Media Giants Challenge OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement

In a significant development, major Indian media outlets led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have mounted a legal challenge against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for allegedly using copyrighted content without permission.

The lawsuit, filed in a New Delhi court, includes prominent media entities such as Adani's NDTV and Ambani's Network18 and comes as a response to concerns that their news content is being scraped and reproduced by the AI tool. This filing adds weight to a growing legal battle that began when local news agency ANI sued OpenAI last year.

The legal documents, reviewed exclusively by Reuters, claim that OpenAI's actions pose a significant threat to the copyrights of Digital News Publishers Association members and other news outlets. This case highlights a global trend of courts addressing claims by content creators against tech firms that allegedly exploit copyrighted works to train AI models.

(With inputs from agencies.)