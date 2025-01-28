AI Disruption: Chinese Startups Shake Global Tech Stocks

Global technology shares showed signs of recovery on Tuesday, yet stayed vulnerable following a dive instigated by the launch of a low-cost Chinese AI model. The debut notably prompted a sharp decline in valuations of AI front-runners.

Nvidia, a central figure in the AI surge of recent times, witnessed its shares plummet by 17% on Monday, erasing $593 billion from its market value, marking the most significant one-day drop for any company. U.S. stock markets followed a downward trend.

By Tuesday, Nvidia's share price rebounded by nearly 6% in Frankfurt, while Oracle and Palantir gained 3.4% and 2.97%, respectively. The impetus was a free AI assistant unveiled by Chinese startup DeepSeek that presented a competitive edge by operating with fewer data at a much lower cost, captivating global interest.

