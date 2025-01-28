Left Menu

AI Disruption: Chinese Startups Shake Global Tech Stocks

Global technology shares fell after Chinese startup DeepSeek launched a low-cost AI model, affecting valuation perceptions. Nvidia and other tech giants suffered significant losses, with a broader ripple effect across markets. Market focus shifts to upcoming tech earnings for reassurance amid the AI-driven upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:45 IST
AI Disruption: Chinese Startups Shake Global Tech Stocks

Global technology shares showed signs of recovery on Tuesday, yet stayed vulnerable following a dive instigated by the launch of a low-cost Chinese AI model. The debut notably prompted a sharp decline in valuations of AI front-runners.

Nvidia, a central figure in the AI surge of recent times, witnessed its shares plummet by 17% on Monday, erasing $593 billion from its market value, marking the most significant one-day drop for any company. U.S. stock markets followed a downward trend.

By Tuesday, Nvidia's share price rebounded by nearly 6% in Frankfurt, while Oracle and Palantir gained 3.4% and 2.97%, respectively. The impetus was a free AI assistant unveiled by Chinese startup DeepSeek that presented a competitive edge by operating with fewer data at a much lower cost, captivating global interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025