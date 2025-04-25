Trump's Bold Stand: 'Vladimir, STOP!' Amidst Russia's Aggression in Ukraine
In a significant escalation, Russia launched missiles on Kyiv, killing 12. President Trump criticized Putin and urged for peace, noting 'big concessions' and potential for a peace deal soon. U.S. and NATO officials emphasize ongoing negotiations, yet tensions remain high as Russian strikes continue.
Russia launched a major offensive on Kyiv, resulting in 12 deaths and widespread damage, prompting a sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease fire, highlighting 'big concessions' made towards potential peace negotiations.
Progress in peace talks was acknowledged, with significant meetings planned to facilitate a ceasefire. Trump indicated that the negotiations were nearing a breakthrough, although he expressed dissatisfaction with the continued Russian military aggression.
Meanwhile, concerns rose as rescue operations in Kyiv continued amidst ongoing missile strikes. Ukrainian officials reported significant civilian damage, particularly from Russian missiles, including North Korean ballistic weapons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
