BSNL's Game-Changer: Nationwide Launch of IFTV Platform

In a groundbreaking move for its customers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched the IFTV platform across the nation. Partnering with Skypro and PlayboxTV, BSNL promises to deliver over 550 Live TV channels along with premium OTT applications to users throughout India.

The collaboration sees BSNL leveraging its vast network infrastructure for wide content reach. Skypro serves as the technological backbone, ensuring seamless content delivery, while PlayboxTV curates diverse entertainment options to meet customer demand.

With an existing base of over 4 million Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers spanning both urban and rural landscapes, BSNL eliminates additional costs for access to this new service. Initially piloted in select regions, the platform is now available nationwide, offering a significant boost for rural Indian consumers, as highlighted by BSNL's Maharashtra CGM HK Makkar during the launch event.

(With inputs from agencies.)