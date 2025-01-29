ISRO's Centennial Triumph: 100th Mission Launch
ISRO achieved a historic milestone with its 100th mission on Wednesday, successfully launching an advanced navigation satellite to aid various applications. The launch, under Chairman V Narayanan's leadership, saw the satellite deployed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, marking ISRO's first successful mission of 2025.
In a historic achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its 100th mission, an advanced navigation satellite, on Wednesday. This mission aims to enhance navigation across terrestrial, aerial, maritime, and precision agriculture fields.
The launch marks the first under the leadership of new ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed his position in January 2025. The milestone event sees the navigation satellite precisely injected into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, with all vehicle systems performing as expected.
This operation is part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, further solidifying ISRO's commitment to providing precise navigation services. The satellite will offer essential applications, including location-based services, IoT applications, and emergency services within and beyond the Indian subcontinent.
