Left Menu

ISRO's Centennial Triumph: 100th Mission Launch

ISRO achieved a historic milestone with its 100th mission on Wednesday, successfully launching an advanced navigation satellite to aid various applications. The launch, under Chairman V Narayanan's leadership, saw the satellite deployed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, marking ISRO's first successful mission of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:04 IST
ISRO's Centennial Triumph: 100th Mission Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its 100th mission, an advanced navigation satellite, on Wednesday. This mission aims to enhance navigation across terrestrial, aerial, maritime, and precision agriculture fields.

The launch marks the first under the leadership of new ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed his position in January 2025. The milestone event sees the navigation satellite precisely injected into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, with all vehicle systems performing as expected.

This operation is part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, further solidifying ISRO's commitment to providing precise navigation services. The satellite will offer essential applications, including location-based services, IoT applications, and emergency services within and beyond the Indian subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025