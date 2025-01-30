Microsoft Integrates DeepSeek's R1 AI Model Amid Industry Shake-Up

Microsoft has made waves in the tech industry by incorporating Chinese startup DeepSeek's R1 artificial intelligence model into its Azure cloud computing platform, as well as its GitHub tool for developers. This integration, announced on Wednesday, adds to an already extensive model catalog of over 1,800 available models.

DeepSeek's AI assistant, noted for being cost-effective and requiring minimal data, quickly surpassed U.S. rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's App Store, creating ripples among tech stock investors. This development comes as Microsoft looks to diminish its reliance on ChatGPT creator OpenAI by incorporating a variety of internal and third-party AI models into Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Despite promising advancements, DeepSeek's U.S. adoption remains complicated due to data storage practices in China. Furthermore, Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating potential unauthorized access to OpenAI's technology by entities linked to DeepSeek. This competitive landscape has prompted rapid responses from industry leaders, evidenced by OpenAI's latest release of a ChatGPT version specifically for U.S. government agencies and Alibaba's updated Qwen 2.5 AI model launch.

