Leading the Cybersecurity Charge: Empowering Indian Executives

The 'Cybersecurity for Leaders' programme by ISB Executive Education addresses the escalating risks posed by cyber threats. With a focus on AI and Generative AI, it equips senior professionals with the skills needed to implement robust security strategies, fortify defences, and protect business assets, enhancing India's cybersecurity leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:05 IST
ISB Executive Education has launched its 'Cybersecurity for Leaders' programme, targeting the increasing cyber threats that endanger organizational security. The initiative offers strategic learning paired with cutting-edge AI to bolster cybersecurity management among senior executives.

With internet usage in India projected to reach 900 million by 2025, the programme is timely, given that a significant portion of organizations face material impacts from cyber incidents annually, as per the World Economic Forum.

The course, featuring contributions from industry giants like Microsoft and Adobe, spans 16 weeks and covers key areas, including crisis management and cybersecurity compliance, tailored for executives with over 15 years of experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

