Symphony Ltd Makes Waves in Water Heating with AI-Powered Geysers

Symphony Ltd, a leading cooler company, has entered the water heating market by launching three AI-powered geyser models in India. These models, featuring advanced water filtration technology, are available through e-commerce and select modern trade channels, with a nationwide expansion plan in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Symphony Ltd, renowned for its air cooling solutions, has unveiled its latest venture into the water heating sector with the introduction of three innovative geyser models in the Indian market. The announcement was made on Thursday.

The newly launched models, consisting of 9 SKUs, incorporate cutting-edge PUROPOD Cartridge technology, which employs a nine-layer water filtration process to treat hard water. In a groundbreaking move, the Symphony Spa range becomes India's first water heater powered by Artificial Intelligence, thanks to SmartBath technology.

The company has ensured nationwide accessibility by making these water heaters available on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms. They're also being offered in select modern trade channels, with plans for a broader rollout soon. To support the launch, Symphony has embarked on an advertising campaign featuring TV commercials that address the issue of hair fall caused by hard water. "This launch merges our technological prowess with consumer-focused solutions, extending our innovation legacy to provide comfort while safeguarding hair and skin," stated Amit Kumar, Group CEO of Symphony Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

