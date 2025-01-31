AceCloud and DeepSeek Team Up to Transform AI Landscape in India

Indigenous cloud provider AceCloud is set to revolutionize the AI scene in India by rolling out DeepSeek-based technology models. These will be available under a secure data residency framework, keeping compliance with India's regulations. The offerings include various DeepSeek models tailored to business needs.

AceCloud made headlines with its announcement of making DeepSeek GenAI models accessible on its platform, marking it as India's first sovereign cloud provider offering such models. This initiative comes as a solution to businesses' evolving tech requirements while ensuring compliance with India's strict data protection laws.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI platform, recently gained attention after AI model R1 surpassed ChatGPT in Apple's App Store rankings, challenging the AI market previously dominated by US companies. AceCloud underscores the importance of data privacy, pledging enterprise-level features and real-time monitoring to deliver confidence and control over data within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)