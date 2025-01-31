Left Menu

AceCloud and DeepSeek Team Up to Transform AI Landscape in India

AceCloud, a cloud service provider, partners with DeepSeek, a Chinese AI platform, to offer AI models in India, ensuring local data residency. This move positions AceCloud as India's first sovereign cloud to provide DeepSeek GenAI models, addressing business needs with robust data privacy measures.

Indigenous cloud provider AceCloud is set to revolutionize the AI scene in India by rolling out DeepSeek-based technology models. These will be available under a secure data residency framework, keeping compliance with India's regulations. The offerings include various DeepSeek models tailored to business needs.

AceCloud made headlines with its announcement of making DeepSeek GenAI models accessible on its platform, marking it as India's first sovereign cloud provider offering such models. This initiative comes as a solution to businesses' evolving tech requirements while ensuring compliance with India's strict data protection laws.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI platform, recently gained attention after AI model R1 surpassed ChatGPT in Apple's App Store rankings, challenging the AI market previously dominated by US companies. AceCloud underscores the importance of data privacy, pledging enterprise-level features and real-time monitoring to deliver confidence and control over data within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

