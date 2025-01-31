Trump to Meet Nvidia CEO as U.S. Considers Tightening AI Chip Restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the White House on Friday, an official has confirmed. This meeting follows reports that the Trump administration is exploring new measures to limit AI chip sales to China, although specifics about the meeting remain undisclosed.

The U.S. is poised to introduce further restrictions on AI chip exports to safeguard its advanced computing capabilities, seeking measures to hinder China's access to these technologies. The impending regulations are expected to be implemented this spring, amidst concerns that China is rapidly closing the gap in AI development. Last week, China's DeepSeek unveiled an AI assistant with reduced data usage, quickly becoming the top download on Apple's App Store, raising alarms over U.S. dominance in AI, and resulting in significant impacts on tech stocks.

Amidst these developments, the Trump administration is contemplating increasing restrictions on Nvidia's H20 chips destined for China. Conversations on this issue are preliminary, but they echo consideration during Joe Biden's presidency. The H20 chips, compliant with existing U.S. limitations, could face further control. Additionally, U.S. lawmakers are advocating for stricter export restrictions on Nvidia's AI chips, with previous measures already curbing sales of the H100 variant to China.

