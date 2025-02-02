Japan Expands Satellite Navigation System with New H3 Rocket Launch

Japan has taken a significant step in expanding its satellite navigation capabilities by launching the Michibiki 6 on the new H3 rocket. The launch occurred at the Tanegashima Space Centre, marking a crucial advancement in Japan's pursuit of an independent positioning system.

The Michibiki 6 becomes the fifth satellite in Japan's quasi-zenith satellite system, which has been operational since 2018. This system complements American GPS technologies, enhancing positioning accuracy for various applications, including smartphones and maritime navigation.

Looking forward, Japan plans to introduce two additional satellites to the network by March 2026, aiming for more precise global navigation. Sunday's successful launch follows last year's failed attempt and underscores Japan's commitment to its space program and competitive presence in the satellite launch market.

(With inputs from agencies.)