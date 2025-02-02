Left Menu

Japan Expands Satellite Navigation System with New H3 Rocket Launch

Japan has launched its Michibiki 6 navigation satellite on the new H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Centre. This marks an expansion of Japan's own satellite navigation system. By March 2026, Japan plans to have a seven-satellite system, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign GPS services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:22 IST
Japan Expands Satellite Navigation System with New H3 Rocket Launch
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has taken a significant step in expanding its satellite navigation capabilities by launching the Michibiki 6 on the new H3 rocket. The launch occurred at the Tanegashima Space Centre, marking a crucial advancement in Japan's pursuit of an independent positioning system.

The Michibiki 6 becomes the fifth satellite in Japan's quasi-zenith satellite system, which has been operational since 2018. This system complements American GPS technologies, enhancing positioning accuracy for various applications, including smartphones and maritime navigation.

Looking forward, Japan plans to introduce two additional satellites to the network by March 2026, aiming for more precise global navigation. Sunday's successful launch follows last year's failed attempt and underscores Japan's commitment to its space program and competitive presence in the satellite launch market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025