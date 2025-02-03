From Code to Colossus: Bill Gates' Reflective Memoir

Bill Gates, renowned Microsoft co-founder, offers a glimpse into his formative years and career in his new memoir, 'Source Code: My Beginnings.' The memoir is the first part of a trilogy that traces Gates' trajectory from a misunderstood child to a divisive tech mogul and influential philanthropist.

The book delves deep into Gates' childhood, revealing how personal tragedies, such as the death of a best friend, and his neurodivergent traits, shaped his innovative mindset. It also recounts his journey with Paul Allen in creating the software empire now known as Microsoft, and its evolution into a global powerhouse.

While the memoir focuses on the early years of Gates' life, subsequent installments are expected to cover periods like his marriage to Melinda French and their eventual divorce. Gates aims to portray a more personal side, candidly discussing successes, challenges, and his reflections on modern technologies like AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)