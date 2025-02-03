Left Menu

Facial Recognition Fiasco at Mantralaya: Tech Glitches on Day One

On the first day of the new facial recognition system at Mantralaya, Mumbai's state government headquarters, technical issues led to long queues and confusion. The system, designed to enhance security, couldn't read faces properly, with over 1500 employees initially affected. Temporary fixes were made to ease access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of deploying a new facial recognition system at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai, technical glitches marred its implementation. Long queues and confusion were evident as staff and journalists struggled to enter the building.

The system, meant to bolster security and transparency, failed to recognize the faces of many, causing significant delays. Over 1500 employees' data were supposed to be utilized effectively by the system, which unfortunately did not function as intended, leading to an operational chaos.

Officials stressed that necessary instructions have been relayed to ensure smooth functioning in future, urging all personnel to complete their registration process. The decision to introduce such a system was a strategic move by the state to tighten security in the sensitive area of Mantralaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

