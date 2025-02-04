AI Action Summit: JD Vance Joins the Global Conversation

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris next week, according to a French diplomatic source. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a colossal $500 billion AI initiative named Stargate. While American leadership in AI investment remains unparalleled, European tech startups are lagging in adopting these advancements as swiftly as their U.S. counterparts.

Meanwhile, China's DeepSeek model is making waves in the tech industry, presenting companies with affordable technology solutions. This development could trigger improvements among other AI firms and foster price reductions. However, concerns loom over DeepSeek's practices, with allegations of data copying from OpenAI and potential censorship to shield China's image. These claims are currently under investigation in various European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)