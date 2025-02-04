Left Menu

OpenAI's Asian Expansion: New Alliances with Kakao and SoftBank

OpenAI is partnering with South Korea’s Kakao to develop AI products, marking its second significant alliance in Asia this week, following a collaboration with Japan’s SoftBank. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also exploring opportunities in India. The collaboration aims to enhance AI capacity in Korea and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI announced a new partnership with Kakao, South Korea's leading chat app operator, to develop artificial intelligence products. This marks OpenAI's second significant collaboration in Asia within a week, following its alliance with Japan's SoftBank. The move signifies OpenAI's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Asian tech market.

In a joint press conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed interest in utilizing AI within messaging platforms and hinted at potential contributions to the Stargate data center project, a joint venture with Oracle. Although details were sparse, Altman emphasized confidentiality in ongoing partnership discussions.

As part of his tour through Asia, Altman also plans to meet with prominent business leaders and government officials, including South Korea's SK Group and Samsung, potentially expanding OpenAI's influence in the region's burgeoning AI sector. OpenAI's engagement in South Korea aligns with the country's plans to develop a national AI computing center with public and private investments.

