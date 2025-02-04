OpenAI's Asian Expansion: New Alliances with Kakao and SoftBank

OpenAI announced a new partnership with Kakao, South Korea's leading chat app operator, to develop artificial intelligence products. This marks OpenAI's second significant collaboration in Asia within a week, following its alliance with Japan's SoftBank. The move signifies OpenAI's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Asian tech market.

In a joint press conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed interest in utilizing AI within messaging platforms and hinted at potential contributions to the Stargate data center project, a joint venture with Oracle. Although details were sparse, Altman emphasized confidentiality in ongoing partnership discussions.

As part of his tour through Asia, Altman also plans to meet with prominent business leaders and government officials, including South Korea's SK Group and Samsung, potentially expanding OpenAI's influence in the region's burgeoning AI sector. OpenAI's engagement in South Korea aligns with the country's plans to develop a national AI computing center with public and private investments.

