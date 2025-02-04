European Markets Tumble Amid Trade Tensions and Sector Losses

European shares took a downturn on Tuesday, weighed down by significant losses in the automobile and telecom sectors. The market reaction was spurred by growing anxiety over a looming trade war between economic giants, the U.S. and China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a 0.3% dip early in the day, building on its largest single-day decline in over a month recorded on Monday. The automobile sector dropped roughly 1%, while telecommunication stocks fell by 0.8%, pulled down by Vodafone's 5.6% drop following worsening performance in its German operations over the third quarter.

Adding to the concerns, China unveiled tariffs on certain U.S. imports in retaliation against Washington's new levies, reviving trade war fears. However, there was a glimmer of hope as President Donald Trump's decision to pause tariff increases on Mexico and Canada offered slight market reprieve.

Despite the broader market struggles, Infineon jumped 11.1% after the German chipmaker's quarterly results surpassed expectations, prompting a modest upgrade in its full-year revenue outlook. This helped the technology index gain some ground, rising by 1.41%. Meanwhile, borrowing was also uplifted, with France's BNP Paribas climbing 1.6% on the back of a surprising net income increase, even as it reduced a profit forecast for 2025.

