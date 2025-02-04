SHARP Business Expands with NEC India Display Acquisition
SHARP Business Systems (India) acquires NEC India's display business to enhance its product offerings and extend its reach into emerging markets. The acquisition positions SHARP to serve both B2B and niche markets, leveraging smart city initiatives and growing industries, such as e-commerce and healthcare.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, SHARP Business Systems (India) has announced the acquisition of NEC India's display business. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the acquisition aims to serve both business-to-business and niche market segments effectively.
Integrating NEC's advanced technologies with SHARP's innovative display solutions, SHARP is poised to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, customized display solutions. According to Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India), this merger will not only enhance their product offerings but also improve their service and support for clients.
The company plans to expand its reach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, tapping into the growth spurred by India's smart city projects and burgeoning sectors like e-commerce and healthcare. In the short term, SHARP aims to secure a position among the top five players in the Indian display solutions market by broadening its channel network and advancing partner training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHARP
- NEC India
- acquisition
- display business
- smart city
- technology
- Osamu Narita
- India
- B2B
- healthcare
ALSO READ
Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress
IAEA and Bangladesh Advance Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Nuclear Technology
AI Manipulation: Dark Side of Technology in Cyber Crime
India Achieves Breakthrough in Hypersonic Technology with Successful Scramjet Engine Ground Test
DRDO's Hypersonic Leap: Scramjet Success Ignites Future of Missile Technology