Left Menu

SHARP Business Expands with NEC India Display Acquisition

SHARP Business Systems (India) acquires NEC India's display business to enhance its product offerings and extend its reach into emerging markets. The acquisition positions SHARP to serve both B2B and niche markets, leveraging smart city initiatives and growing industries, such as e-commerce and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:05 IST
SHARP Business Expands with NEC India Display Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, SHARP Business Systems (India) has announced the acquisition of NEC India's display business. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the acquisition aims to serve both business-to-business and niche market segments effectively.

Integrating NEC's advanced technologies with SHARP's innovative display solutions, SHARP is poised to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, customized display solutions. According to Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India), this merger will not only enhance their product offerings but also improve their service and support for clients.

The company plans to expand its reach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, tapping into the growth spurred by India's smart city projects and burgeoning sectors like e-commerce and healthcare. In the short term, SHARP aims to secure a position among the top five players in the Indian display solutions market by broadening its channel network and advancing partner training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025