SHARP Business Expands with NEC India Display Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, SHARP Business Systems (India) has announced the acquisition of NEC India's display business. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the acquisition aims to serve both business-to-business and niche market segments effectively.

Integrating NEC's advanced technologies with SHARP's innovative display solutions, SHARP is poised to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, customized display solutions. According to Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India), this merger will not only enhance their product offerings but also improve their service and support for clients.

The company plans to expand its reach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, tapping into the growth spurred by India's smart city projects and burgeoning sectors like e-commerce and healthcare. In the short term, SHARP aims to secure a position among the top five players in the Indian display solutions market by broadening its channel network and advancing partner training.

(With inputs from agencies.)