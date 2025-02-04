Left Menu

US Vice President to Attend Pivotal AI Summit in Paris

US Vice President JD Vance will attend an AI summit in Paris, marking his first international trip. The summit will feature global leaders and top tech sector players discussing AI advancements. Vance has raised concerns about potential overregulation in AI, amid significant investments and innovations in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:22 IST
  • France

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Paris next week for a key summit focusing on artificial intelligence, marking his first official trip abroad since assuming office last month, according to a French diplomatic official.

The AI Action Summit will host heads of state, government officials, CEOs, and tech sector leaders as they discuss the rapidly developing field. China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is among the expected attendees, while French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-preside over the event.

President Donald Trump recently highlighted a venture investing up to USD 500 billion in AI-related infrastructure in partnership with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. With the global AI landscape continuously evolving, Vance has expressed concern about preemptive regulations that might favor established tech giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

