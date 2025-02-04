US Vice President to Attend Pivotal AI Summit in Paris
US Vice President JD Vance will attend an AI summit in Paris, marking his first international trip. The summit will feature global leaders and top tech sector players discussing AI advancements. Vance has raised concerns about potential overregulation in AI, amid significant investments and innovations in the field.
- Country:
- France
US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Paris next week for a key summit focusing on artificial intelligence, marking his first official trip abroad since assuming office last month, according to a French diplomatic official.
The AI Action Summit will host heads of state, government officials, CEOs, and tech sector leaders as they discuss the rapidly developing field. China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is among the expected attendees, while French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-preside over the event.
President Donald Trump recently highlighted a venture investing up to USD 500 billion in AI-related infrastructure in partnership with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. With the global AI landscape continuously evolving, Vance has expressed concern about preemptive regulations that might favor established tech giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Trump declares he will crack down on illegal immigration, says he will impose emergency at the country's southern border.
Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump
President Trump says his top priority will be to create a ''nation that is proud, prosperous and free.''
EAM S Jaishankar is representing PM Modi as his special envoy at President Trump's inaugural function today, say sources.
America's challenges will be ''annihilated'', says President Trump.