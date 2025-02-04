Alexandre Arnault Steps into LVMH's Wine & Spirits with High Stakes Amid Trade Tensions

Alexandre Arnault is poised to play a critical role in revitalizing LVMH's $6 billion wine and spirits segment, as geopolitical tensions and potential trade repercussions add complexity to the task ahead.

The division, known for brands like Moët & Chandon and Hennessy, faces significant economic hurdles, having reported consecutive years of declining revenue and a drastic drop in operating profits by 2024. With Trump's tariffs affecting China and possibly Europe, the pressure augments on the United States, LVMH's largest market for spirits and wine.

While Alexandre orchestrates strategic planning over the next 100 days, industry observers will watch how he applies his experience from past roles at Rimowa and Tiffany & Co. to overcome current challenges. The firm's brief relief comes as they note increased cognac deliveries to the U.S., spurred by distributors building inventories prior to potential tariff hikes.

