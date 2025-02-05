Left Menu

Google Unveils Cost-Effective Gemini AI Models Amid Competitive Scrutiny

Google has updated its Gemini AI models to compete with low-cost rivals. The new offerings include a cheaper Flash-Lite version following positive feedback on previous iterations. The cost of AI models has become a significant concern for investors, affecting Alphabet's stock performance after announced capital expenditure hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:33 IST
Google Unveils Cost-Effective Gemini AI Models Amid Competitive Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has launched updates to its Gemini series of large language models, introducing a new line aimed at competitive pricing against affordable options such as DeepSeek from China. Among the latest introductions by the tech giant are budget-friendly variants, notably the 'Flash-Lite' model, designed to reduce user costs significantly.

The latest releases include Gemini 2.0 Flash, which has been made widely available after initial developer previews. Google's deployment of Flash-Lite, along with a new version of its premium 'Pro' model, has sent ripples throughout the industry as financial scrutiny intensifies over AI development costs.

While Flash-Lite's pricing stands at an attractive $0.019 per 1 million tokens, rising costs across the industry and increased capital investments pose challenges for tech giants. Alphabet's focus on substantial expenditure in AI seeks to maintain its edge, even as investor concerns over costs have affected its share value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI steps up in the battle against diabetes complications

AI in precision oncology: Doctors don’t always trust AI - and that’s a good thing

New AI model cracks cancer prognostics, outshines traditional methods

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025