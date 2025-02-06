Stock Markets Rally as Investors Weigh Interest Rate Prospects
Major U.S. stock indexes ended Wednesday higher as investors overlooked Alphabet's disappointing earnings, focusing instead on potential future Fed rate cuts. While AI stocks saw mixed results following DeepSeek's model debut, uncertainty lingers with upcoming payroll reports and geopolitical issues influencing market dynamics.
Major U.S. stock indexes concluded Wednesday's trading session on a high note, as investors navigated past Alphabet's uninspiring earnings report, speculating on the potential for future interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, experienced a decline due to disappointing cloud revenue figures and a substantial $75 billion AI investment plan. However, Nvidia and other AI-related stocks began recovering after recent volatility sparked by DeepSeek's new AI model. Concerns persist regarding the Fed's pace of easing, amid slowing economic indicators.
As investors anticipate Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, positive market sentiments are driven by the possibility of interest rate cuts, despite mixed corporate earnings performances and geopolitical tensions. The market's focus remains on rate outlooks and broader economic conditions as they prepare for the next Federal Open Markets Committee meeting in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
